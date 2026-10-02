Utah man's exploitation of Texas teen was 'shock to the conscience,' police say

PLEASANT GROVE — A 50-year-old Utah man accused of sexually exploiting a teen girl online allegedly engaged in conduct so graphic that it shocked even police.

"This conversation and the associated child sex abuse material was particularly heinous and disgusting. It was a shock to the conscience. The suspect degraded the victim by having her physically label horrific sex phrases on her body and then convinced her to engage in acts of harm utilizing a rope," the arresting officer wrote in a police booking affidavit.

Cameron Joe Boyer, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Thursday for investigation of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, possessing child sex abuse material, sexual exploitation of a minor, distributing harmful material to a minor, enticing a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a 17-year-old.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began in 2024 when a 17-year-old girl in Texas told her high school teacher that she had an account on Chat Avenue, "an online chatroom website where people can talk about anything, unmonitored."

The teen admitted to police that she wanted to engage in "sexual conversations" and received a message from Boyer who "stated that he was into underage girls and would love to 'hook up,'" the affidavit states. Court documents state the teen told Boyer she was 17, and he told her that "his type" was "anyone above '9 years old and less than 18." He also said "he had photos of other naked children in the Utah area," according to the affidavit.

In November 2024, following a video call with Boyer, the teen says she felt "guilty, wrong, abused, used and depressed" and contacted police.

Investigators served a search warrant on Boyer's social media accounts and found conversations with the teen in which he "instructed the victim to write degrading and sexually explicit phrases all over her body in marker," according to the affidavit. Boyer also threatened to share her explicit pictures.

During the investigation, police in Texas contacted Pleasant Grove police to inform them "that the suspect was conversing with underage girls." "(Utah police) also discovered a lengthy history of Snapchat communications … that showed he talks to other underage girls," according to the affidavit.

Boyer was arrested Thursday.