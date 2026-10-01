Watson leads another game-winning drive, Szmyt hits 56-yard FG and Browns beat Steelers 27-24

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CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson passed for 268 yards and moved the Browns into position for Andre Szmyt's career-long 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining that gave Cleveland a 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Watson, who completed 24 of 33 passes with a touchdown and interception, was 4 of 5 for 46 yards as he led a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter for the third straight week.

The Browns — who are 3-1 for the first time since 2021 — had a 21-7 lead late in the first half before the Steelers rallied to tie it at 24-all. Aaron Rodgers threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth with 1:44 remaining and Rodgers sneaked it in for the 2-point conversion.

Rodgers, who was 22 of 40 for 299 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, had one final chance to get the Steelers in field goal range, but he was picked off by Grant Delpit at the Browns 18 with 1 second left.

Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries and DK Metcalf had five catches for 115 yards.

Cleveland's defense sacked Rodgers five times.

Cleveland has won eight straight Thursday night games, the longest active streak and fourth longest in NFL history. Four have come against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh (2-2) is 0-10 on the road against AFC North rivals on Thursdays.

After Cleveland went three-and-out on the opening possession, Pittsburgh went 78 yards in 17 plays, capped by Wilson taking a shovel pass 12 yards around left end on a jet sweep. It was the second straight game in which Steelers have reached the end zone on their first drive.

The rest of the first half was all Browns. Watson had 181 yards passing by halftime, his most in the first 30 minutes since joining the Browns in 2022.

Jaleel McLaughlin tied it at 7 with 12:14 remaining in the first half on a 28-yard run around right end. The fourth-year running back broke a pair of tackles at the 22 and went through a narrow opening at the 15 before scoring.

The drive was set up after Denzel Ward picked off Rodgers' pass intended for Michael Pittman Jr. at the Browns 44 on the second play of the second quarter.

Cleveland took a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter on Quinshon Judkins' 2-yard run off right guard. The touchdown came three plays after Watson found Denzel Boston for a 60-yard completion to the Steelers 14 on the first play of the drive.

Harold Fannin Jr. then hauled in his third touchdown in two games on a 2-yard pass from Watson on third-and-goal with 1:22 remaining.

It was the first time since Week 13 of the 2020 season against Tennessee that the Browns scored at least 21 points in the second quarter.

The Steelers got within 21-10 on Boswell's 31-yard field goal with 8 seconds left before halftime.

Rodgers rolled right and connected with Washington for a 21-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to bring Pittsburgh within 21-16. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Steelers: DT Derrick Harmon (foot) was carted to the locker room during the second quarter and did not return. CB Jamel Dean (ankle) went out late in the second quarter and did not return.

Browns: DT Mason Graham (left knee) was injured in the first quarter and did not return. DT Mike Hall Jr. (right ankle) went out late in the second quarter but came back in the third.

Steelers: Host Indianapolis on Oct. 11.

Browns: At the New York Jets on Oct. 11.

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