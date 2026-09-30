Panthers place CBs Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson on IR

Updated - Sept. 30, 2026 at 6:13 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 11:13 a.m.

Field Level Media
 
Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. (Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

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Oct 01 (Field Level Media) - The Carolina Panthers placed starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn ​and Mike Jackson on injured reserve on Wednesday.

They must miss a minimum of four games, starting Sunday night when the Panthers (1-2) ‌host the Detroit Lions (2-1).

Horn (quad) and Jackson (groin) both sustained injuries during Sunday's 21-18 road loss to ⁠the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina coach Dave Canales ​said Wednesday that neither injury ⁠is season- ending.

Jackson said that he initially didn't think his injury was ‌that bad.

"I guess ‌I just fell wrong because when I hit the ground, I ⁠felt it," Jackson said. "I guess my ⁠leg whipped. I'll be honest, I don't know cause I didn't think it was that serious because I wasn't in a lot of pain, but I guess I just got a high pain tolerance or something.

"I thought I was playing this week, like the whole ‌time. It's a little sore because I was ​walking normal and stuff, so I didn't think it was that big."

Their absences leave the Panthers with just three corners on the active roster: Akayleb Evans, Chau Smith-Wade and rookie Will Lee III.

Horn, 26, has six tackles and two passes defensed in three starts this season. The 2021 first-round pick (eighth overall) and two-time Pro Bowl selection ​has 10 interceptions and 196 tackles in 56 career starts with the Panthers.

Jackson, ‌29, has six ‌tackles in ⁠three starts this season. A fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, he recorded seven interceptions and 262 tackles in 75 games (58 starts) with the Lions (2019), New England Patriots (2020), Seattle Seahawks (2021-23) and Panthers.

Carolina filled Horn's ‌and Jackson's roster spots by ​signing wide receiver David Moore and ‌running back Anthony Tyus ⁠III from the ​practice squad. The Panthers also signed cornerback Robert Rochell to the practice squad.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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