Mattel attracts takeover interest from Authentic Brands Group, WSJ reports

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Oct 1 — Mattel has been privately ​discussing a takeover offer from Authentic Brands Group that ‌could value the Barbie maker at ⁠around $6 billion ​or more, the ⁠Wall Street Journal reported ‌on Thursday, ‌citing people familiar with the ⁠matter.

Authentic Brands ⁠Group was discussing an offer that could value Mattel at over $20 a share, the report said. Shares of Mattel, ‌which has ​a market capitalization of about $3.62 billion, were up about 4% in afternoon trading.

Mattel and Authentic Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for ​comment.

Mattel's shares closed ‌down about ‌4% at $12.66 ⁠on Wednesday, after the company said its top boss Ynon Kreiz would step down ‌from the role.

(Reporting ​by Juveria ‌Tabassum in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Joyjeet Das and Shilpi ​Majumdar)