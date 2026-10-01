Mattel attracts takeover interest from Authentic Brands Group, WSJ reports

Updated - Oct. 1, 2026 at 12:32 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 1, 2026 at 12:22 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Figures from the "KPop Demon Hunters" toy series are on display at Mattel's booth at the Nuremberg Toy Fair in Nuremberg, Germany, January 26, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Figures from the "KPop Demon Hunters" toy series are on display at Mattel's booth at the Nuremberg Toy Fair in Nuremberg, Germany, January 26, 2026. (REUTERS/ Angelika Warmuth/File Photo)

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Oct 1 — Mattel has been privately ​discussing a takeover offer from Authentic Brands Group that ‌could value the Barbie maker at ⁠around $6 billion ​or more, the ⁠Wall Street Journal reported ‌on Thursday, ‌citing people familiar with the ⁠matter.

Authentic Brands ⁠Group was discussing an offer that could value Mattel at over $20 a share, the report said. Shares of Mattel, ‌which has ​a market capitalization of about $3.62 billion, were up about 4% in afternoon trading.

Mattel and Authentic Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for ​comment.

Mattel's shares closed ‌down about ‌4% at $12.66 ⁠on Wednesday, after the company said its top boss Ynon Kreiz would step down ‌from the role.

(Reporting ​by Juveria ‌Tabassum in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Joyjeet Das and Shilpi ​Majumdar)

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