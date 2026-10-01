Mattel attracts takeover interest from Authentic Brands Group, WSJ reports

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Oct 1 — Mattel has been privately discussing a takeover offer from Authentic Brands Group that could value the Barbie maker at around $6 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Authentic Brands Group was discussing an offer that could value Mattel at over $20 a share, the report said. Shares of Mattel, which has a market capitalization of about $3.62 billion, were up about 4% in afternoon trading.
Mattel and Authentic Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Mattel's shares closed down about 4% at $12.66 on Wednesday, after the company said its top boss Ynon Kreiz would step down from the role.
(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Shilpi Majumdar)