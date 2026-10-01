AI cybersecurity startup Armadin valued at over $2.5 billion after new funding round

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Oct 1 — Armadin said on Thursday that ​it raised $255.5 million in a Series B funding round, which ‌values the AI cybersecurity company at more ⁠than $2.5 billion.

Investors ​have poured large ⁠sums into early-stage startups building ‌defenses against ‌AI-driven cyberattacks.

• Andreessen Horowitz and Accel ⁠co-led the ⁠round, joined by new investors Bain Capital Ventures and Redpoint as well as existing backers, including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo ‌Ventures and In-Q-Tel

• ​The round took total funding to $445 million, Armadin said

• The company will use the money to scale its platform, research, training and go-to-market efforts

• Armadin uses ​a swarm of AI agents ‌that act ‌like ⁠hackers to find weaknesses

• The company was founded by CEO Kevin Mandia, who also founded cybersecurity ‌firm Mandiant and ​later sold it ‌to Google

(Reporting by ⁠Anzar ​Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)