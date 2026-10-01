AI cybersecurity startup Armadin valued at over $2.5 billion after new funding round

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Oct 1 — Armadin said on Thursday that it raised $255.5 million in a Series B funding round, which values the AI cybersecurity company at more than $2.5 billion.
Investors have poured large sums into early-stage startups building defenses against AI-driven cyberattacks.
• Andreessen Horowitz and Accel co-led the round, joined by new investors Bain Capital Ventures and Redpoint as well as existing backers, including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo Ventures and In-Q-Tel
• The round took total funding to $445 million, Armadin said
• The company will use the money to scale its platform, research, training and go-to-market efforts
• Armadin uses a swarm of AI agents that act like hackers to find weaknesses
• The company was founded by CEO Kevin Mandia, who also founded cybersecurity firm Mandiant and later sold it to Google
(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)