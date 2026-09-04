High school football: Week 4 schedule, streams, and scores

By KSL Sports | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

 
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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 4 high school football games across the state.

KSL Sports' Game Night Live: Bishop Gorman (NV) at Lone Peak

Why did we choose this game?

In Week 2 of the season, Lone Peak welcomed Max Preps' No. 3 IMG Academy to Highland, but fell 59-3 to the national powerhouse. It was a tough start to the season for a school already in a loaded division. And yet, the Knights now have another tough game on their hand Friday night.

Lone Peak now welcomes No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) to Highland in hopes of a better result after a pair of wins against in-state opponents. The task, however, remains a difficult challenge with Bishop Gorman averaging 35.7 points per game this season, while only allowing 20.3 points.

The Knights are averaging 27.0 points scored per game this season, while allowing 27.7 points.

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

  • Crimson Cliffs at Brighton (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Cedar Valley at Mountain Ridge (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Davis at Alta (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • ALA Queen Creek (AZ) at Lehi (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Weber at Viewmont (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Farmington at American Fork (7 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.

KSL.com High School Scoreboard powered by the Deseret News

2026-09-04
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