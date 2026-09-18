High school football: Week 6 schedule, streams, and scores

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SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 6 high school football games across the state.

KSL Sports' Game Night Live: Lone Peak at Corner Canyon

Why did we choose this game?

It's not an easy task to walk into Corner Canyon (4-1) and come away with a win, but Lone Peak (3-2) will be tasked with doing that Friday night in a Region 3 showdown. Both teams have yet to play a region matchup, so Friday will be the first step toward taking control and progressing toward a region title.

The Chargers average 43.2 points per game, while limiting opponents to just 13.2 points, while the Knights average 27.2 points and limit opponents to 24.2 points. Despite being the perceived favorite, Lone Peak dominated Corner Canyon last season, so it's never a dull moment between rivals.

Can Corner Canyon get revenge on their home field, or is Lone Peak looking to dethrone the Chargers again?

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

American Fork at Davis (7 p.m., WATCH)

American Leadership Academy at Summit Academy (7 p.m., WATCH)

Viewmont at Brighton (7 p.m., WATCH)

Olympus at Alta (7 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.