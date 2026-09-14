Cafe Rio Game Night Live player of the game: Sky View's Gus Gonzales

SMITHFIELD — After back-to-back heartbreaking losses by a total of 6 points, Sky View's football team needed a win.

The Bobcats' defense made sure to get one Friday night.

Tucker Stokes threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, and Rad Sparrow ran for 60 yards on 14 carries to help push the Bobcats past Mountain Crest, 20-14 Friday night to highlight Week 5 of the 2026 Utah high school football season.

But the key to Sky View's skid-busting victory came on the other side of the ball, where Gus Gonzales, Dracen Shepherd and Will Alder picked off Mustangs quarterback Brady Muir three times in the first half to help the hosts hold on for the win.

"We've been on a losing streak," Gonzales said while surrounded by his friends and teammates on KSL 5.3, "and we had to win this game for homecoming."

What was the secret to the defensive effort for Gonzales, the 5-foot-8, 280-pound two-way lineman who hauled in a pass that Muir "just threw straight to me; it hit my stomach," he said?

"I ate some potatoes," he told the Game Night Live crew with a laugh after being named Cafe Rio Player of the Game.

Bring back the starches, because after Sky View (2-3, 1-1 Region 11) lost in overtime to Spanish Fork and on a 30-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining against Bear River, the Bobcats are back in contention in Region 11 with a key road game at Green Canyon after the Wolves' 33-7 win over Deseret Peak.

After that, it's much more difficult road games at Ridgeline on Sept. 25 and at Stansbury on Oct. 7 to help Sky View earn a spot in the 4A state playoffs — and possibly more.

But Friday's victory won't hurt.

"We've been playing good all season," Gonzales said. "Our defensive just barely locked in, and we came out with a win today."