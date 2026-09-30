Ford F-150 supplier disruption to impact third-quarter sales, CEO says

Updated - Sept. 30, 2026 at 9:25 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 8:46 a.m.

Mike ColiasReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: A Ford logo on a Ford F-150 pickup truck for sale in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 20, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A Ford logo on a Ford F-150 pickup truck for sale in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

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Sept 30 — Ford CEO Jim Farley said a ​supplier issue that affected F-150 pickup-truck output in recent days has been resolved, but the snag ‌has impacted the company's third-quarter wholesale numbers.

Production of Ford's best-selling vehicle ⁠was halted last ​week at a Detroit-area factory ⁠because of a supply problem, and had ‌been scheduled to ‌resume on Tuesday, Reuters reported last week, citing ⁠an internal memo. Ford's ⁠Kansas City F-150 plant also was affected, Reuters reported.

Farley told reporters during an event on Wednesday that the issue with the supplier, which he did not name, has been fixed.

"We are back ‌up and running," he said. "The supplier ​issue, you know, we have ways to address it. It is impacting our third-quarter wholesale. But I'm very optimistic."

Farley also said that the company is "fully recovered" from the effects of two factory fires late last year that disrupted production at ​aluminum supplier Novelis, crimping Ford's truck output for ‌much of the ‌year.

The ⁠supplier issue that affected Ford's truck output in the past week was unrelated to the aluminum issue, Reuters reported last week.

Sales of Ford's F-Series trucks, which ‌fuel the bulk ​of the company's profits, fell ‌11% year over ⁠year through ​August.

(Reporting by Mike Colias; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and ​Mark Porter)

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