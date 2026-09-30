Conagra Brands beats first-quarter estimates on pricing strength

Updated - Sept. 30, 2026 at 6:35 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 5:45 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Slim Jim products, owned by Conagra Brands, are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Slim Jim products, owned by Conagra Brands, are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2021. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

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Sept 30 — Conagra Brands beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter ​profit and sales on Wednesday, helped by a better pricing and product mix.

"While there ‌is more work to be done, we remain on track to ⁠deliver the year," said ​CEO John Brase.

Conagra had ⁠halved its annual dividend in July and ‌said it was ‌reviewing its non-core assets, with new CEO Brase ⁠stating that brands ⁠that were not playing a great strategic role could be divested and others added.

Net sales in the Refrigerated & Frozen segment fell 2.1% from a year earlier during the quarter, while volumes ‌decreased 1% and prices fell ​1.5%.

Pricing and product mix contributed 1% to total organic net sales, partly offsetting lower volumes, Conagra said.

The company's total quarterly net sales came in at $2.60 billion, beating estimates of $2.59 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted gross profit for ​the first quarter fell 3.9% from a ‌year earlier, slightly ‌offset ⁠by $4 million in tariff refunds.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share stood at 41 cents, compared with analysts' estimates of 28 cents. Conagra also reaffirmed its annual ‌sales and profit ​forecasts.

Shares of the Hunt's ketchup-maker ‌were down 3% ⁠in ​premarket trading.

(Reporting by Koyena Das in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Jonathan Ananda)

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