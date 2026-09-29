Man with long history of theft now accused of stealing video game consoles

MILLCREEK — A 47-year-old South Salt Lake man with a lengthy criminal history is now accused of stealing video game consoles.

Darren Jack Scott was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with theft, a second-degree felony; and burglary, a third-degree felony.

On Sept. 11, Unified police responded to a burglary report at NintendoOneStop, 3910 South Main Street. Officers reviewed surveillance video that showed a man, later identified as Scott, "making multiple trips" inside the store sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to a charging documents. Investigators believe Scott was also responsible for a prior theft at the store on Aug. 21.

In total, "at least 100 PS VITA 2000 consoles were stolen" worth about $12,000, prosecutors wrote in their charges. "Additional gaming consoles, including DSI LL and DSIXL consoles, were also stolen. After further assessing the missing property, (the store) estimated the total value of all property stolen during the burglary was approximately $20,000."

A Unified police booking affidavit adds that "Darren is observed (on video) loading games, gaming consoles, and other items from shelving into totes and boxes, stealing hundreds of items at a time. Darren goes back several times and steals what the victim estimated to be approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise."

Scott was later arrested by South Salt Lake police for investigation of an unrelated case.

Court records show that Scott has a long history of theft-related crimes in Utah dating back over 20-years. Prosecutors note in their charges that Scott "was released from Adult Probation and Parole in April and has since been involved in at least 15 documented criminal incidents in Salt Lake County."