Apple plans engineering-focused overhaul under Ternus, Bloomberg News reports

Updated - Sept. 29, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 9:24 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Sept 29 — Apple's new chief executive officer, ​John Ternus, is moving to overhaul the iPhone maker ‌with a greater focus on engineering, in ⁠an effort ​to accelerate product ⁠development, broaden its range ‌of devices and ‌create a leaner organization, Bloomberg ⁠News reported ⁠on Tuesday.

The early ideas under consideration include relying less on traditional spring and fall product release schedules and eliminating some ‌middle-management positions to ​reduce the layers separating engineers from senior executives, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The report said there are cost-cutting efforts in motion ​and that Ternus is ‌also seeking ‌new ⁠sources of revenue and ways to generate more money from existing products.

Apple did not immediately respond ‌to a Reuters ​request for ‌comment.

(Reporting by Harshita ⁠Mary ​Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)

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