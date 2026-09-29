AI startup EliseAI valued at $4 billion in latest funding round

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Sept 29 — EliseAI said on Tuesday it was valued at $4 ​billion following its latest funding round, which nearly doubled the housing and healthcare-focused AI company's ‌valuation from a year ago.

The $350-million funding round was led by Andreessen ⁠Horowitz and Bessemer Venture ​Partners, with participation from ⁠Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Sapphire Ventures and Navitas ‌Capital.

The funding underscores ‌growing investor interest in AI companies that automate ⁠complex, industry-specific workflows as ⁠businesses seek to improve efficiency and reduce administrative workloads.

AI spending growth among mid-sized firms peaked in August, with adoption concentrated in service industries such as healthcare and education to help automate ‌administrative tasks, documentation and communication, according ​to Bank of America Institute.

EliseAI's housing platform automates tasks such as leasing, maintenance and renewals. Its healthcare business helps physician groups manage patient intake, scheduling, insurance checks, referrals and follow-ups.

The company was valued at $2.2 billion in a Series E ​funding round in 2025.

It plans to use the new ‌funds to expand ‌its ⁠engineering, deployment and sales teams and establish San Francisco as a second engineering hub alongside its New York headquarters.

EliseAI said in June it had surpassed $200 ‌million in annual recurring ​revenue, doubling revenue year ‌over year for ⁠the fifth ​consecutive year.

(Reporting by Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shreya Biswas)