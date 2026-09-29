BYU ready to return to action against TCU after bye week

PROVO — After an early-season bye week, BYU will be back in action Saturday when the team travels to Texas to face TCU, who fell to 2-2 on the season after a 21-13 loss to UCF over the weekend.

With an extra week to rest and get an early look at TCU, head coach Kalani Sitake is feeling confident, yet humble, about his team.

"We feel like our guys have accomplished what we wanted to get done last week for the bye," Sitake said. "We were ready to play a game, we just didn't play one. The guys put in time and they put a lot of work and we let some bodies heal. We still practiced and we still had the same intention of playing the game."

Linebacker Cade Uluave said the bye week was crucial to figure out some things as a team and is excited to get back onto the field.

"I think everyone took upon themselves to focus on what they need to do themselves to help benefit the whole team, especially the defense," Uluave said. "We're just excited to get after it. We're looking forward to going out to Texas and playing in a great environment down at TCU. It's going to be fun and we'll be ready."

With the bye week out of the way, the Cougars will have to play nine straight games to close out the regular season, and it all starts with BYU's first Big 12 road game of the season in Fort Worth against the Horned Frogs.

Despite outgaining the Knights in yards last week, TCU committed four turnovers that ultimately decided the outcome in their road loss to UCF. The Horned Frogs will be back at home with a chip on their shoulder to host a Cougars team that lost 44-11 the last time they played at TCU.

"They're going to be ready to play," Sitake said. "Last time we went up to TCU, it didn't work out in our favor and it was a bad experience. We've got to be ready to play. They're going to be at their best; we've got to make sure that our guys are at our best, as well."

The Horned Frogs may not look the best on paper right now, but Sitake isn't going to overlook them, saying they're a "well-coached team" that can "put up a lot of yards and they can move the ball."

"Defensively, they're sound, too," he said. "They're full of great athletes. Offensively, they moved the ball quite a bit. I think what hurt them last week was turnovers."

After facing quarterback Josh Hoover in their first two Big 12 matchups vs the Horned Frogs, BYU will be up against Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who has started the first four games for TCU and has thrown for 1,213 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions.

"He's a good player," Uluave said. "I think he's really elusive and he can run, scramble out of the pocket. He makes some good throws."

The Cougars have gotten out to a slow start on defense in their last two games, allowing first-drive touchdowns to both Arizona and Colorado State. But they'll need a better start on the road to gain some confidence and take control of the game early.

"We're going to have to be solid on defense across the board," Ulauve said. "Containing the quarterback, being able to get in past lanes, and create havoc. I think putting pressure on the quarterback is going to be huge this week and just getting after him, disguising looks and just doing our thing."

As for injury updates, Sitake was unsure if everyone who was banged up will be able to return for Saturday's game, but he said he was optimistic about a couple of key players returning.

"There'll be a couple of guys that might be game-time decisions and might have a better idea by the time we get to Wednesday," Sitake said. "The guys that should be back will be Tiger (Bachmeier) and Kyle Sfarcioc. The questionable ones will be (Andrew) Gentry, and then we're still hoping to see if Siale (Esera) will be ready by then."

Sitake also confirmed that tight end Roger Saleapaga II will be back after a one-game absence. Saturday's game against TCU will kick off at 5 p.m. MDT on ESPN.