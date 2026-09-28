Two arrested in southern Utah after woman zip-tied to bed for two days, police say

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 1:46 p.m.

Pat ReavyKSL
 
Two men were arrested in southern Utah after a woman claimed she was held captive for up to two days and assaulted during that time.

Two men were arrested in southern Utah after a woman claimed she was held captive for up to two days and assaulted during that time. (Shutterstock)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Two men in Utah were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
  • The victim claimed she was zip-tied and cut with a knife.
  • Authorities said they found drugs and weapons in the men's trailers following the arrests.

MONTICELLO — Two men were arrested in southern Utah and accused of zip-tying a woman to a bed for up to two days and cutting her during that time.

Nathan Andrew Spaulding, 30, and Paul Robert Mark, 25, were each booked into the San Juan County Jail early Sunday for investigation of kidnapping, aggravated assault, being a restricted person in possession of a weapon, two counts of drug possession and use of drug paraphernalia. Spaulding was also arrested for investigation of obstruction of justice, while Mark was also accused of witness tampering.

The investigation began when San Juan County sheriff's deputies were notified of a woman found on U.S. 191 who claimed he had been kidnapped by Spaulding and Mark, who were both family members of hers, according to a police booking affidavit.

"She stated that Paul had restrained her with zip ties and tied her to a bunk bed. The female stated she does not know how long she has been being held captive for but that she thinks she was zip tied for a day-and-a-half or two days," the affidavit states.

Deputies noted that the woman "had bruises and cuts on her face and mouth. She also had injuries on her wrists indicating that she had been tied up and restrained," according to the affidavit. "The female stated to me that (Mark) forced her to take drugs to keep her awake for days at a time. The female described the drugs as a white powder substance. The female also stated that while being held captive Paul attempted to stab her in the stomach and ended up cutting her hand with the knife."

The woman further described having a "rag shoved in her mouth and (being) held in with zip ties around her head," according to the affidavit.

Deputies say the woman was treated at a local hospital for the cut on her hand and later released. The affidavit does not say how the woman escaped.

After the woman was found, investigators applied for search warrants for the trailers where Mark and Spaulding live and where the woman was allegedly held captive, the affidavit states.

"Prior to serving the warrant Paul texted the victim and told her she needed to call the police and tell them that he did not kidnap her. Paul also texted the female that it was going to be a shootout with the cops," according to the affidavit.

A gun, fentanyl and "multiple items of drug paraphernalia were located throughout both trailers," the affidavit states.

Both men were arrested without further incident.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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