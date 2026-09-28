Teen girl dies after Syracuse motorcycle crash

SYRACUSE — A 17-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday following a collision with a passenger vehicle in Syracuse.

Just after 2 p.m., the 17-year-old girl was riding east on her motorcycle on Antelope Drive when she collided with a passenger vehicle traveling north through an intersection at 1250 West, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

"Emergency personnel provided immediate medical care at the scene, and the motorcycle rider was transported to Davis Holy Cross Hospital before being airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital," the department said in a statement released Monday.

After being rushed to Primary Children's Hospital, the girl succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead after arriving there, the statement continued.

The woman driving the passenger vehicle cooperated with investigators at the scene as the crash was under investigation, police said.

"Investigators have developed a preliminary understanding of the circumstances, but the Syracuse Police Department will not speculate about factors that may have contributed to the collision until the investigation is complete," the statement said. "The loss of a young member of our community is a tragedy. The Syracuse City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the community during this difficult time."

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