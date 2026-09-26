Monzo in talks on sale to Nubank at about £10 billion valuation, Sky News reports

Updated - Sept. 26, 2026 at 3:24 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 26, 2026 at 1:59 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 26 — Brazil's Nubank is in early-stage talks with British ​digital bank Monzo about a potential combination that could value Monzo at between £8 billion ‌and £10 billion ($10.60 billion - $13.25 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

• ⁠An acquisition by ​Nubank is one of ⁠two options Monzo's board is currently ‌exploring, Sky News ‌said, citing a source close to the ⁠process.

• The other ⁠option is a new funding round expected to value Monzo at more than £8 billion, with proceeds earmarked for a mainland European expansion, the report said.

• Monzo and Nubank ‌declined to comment.

• Nubank, ​headquartered in Sao Paulo, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of about $65.5 billion.

• London-based Monzo made a pretax profit of £87.3 million for the year ended March 31, up ​from £60.5 million a year earlier, with revenue ‌growing to £1.7 ‌billion ⁠from £1.2 billion, according to its annual report.

• Monzo was last valued at £4.5 billion in an employee share sale in October 2024, to investors ‌including Singapore's sovereign ​wealth fund GIC and ‌StepStone Group.

($1 = 0.7547 ⁠pounds)

(Reporting ​by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten ​Donovan)

Most recent Science stories

Related topics

Science

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  