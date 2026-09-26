Monzo in talks on sale to Nubank at about £10 billion valuation, Sky News reports

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Sept 26 — Brazil's Nubank is in early-stage talks with British ​digital bank Monzo about a potential combination that could value Monzo at between £8 billion ‌and £10 billion ($10.60 billion - $13.25 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

• ⁠An acquisition by ​Nubank is one of ⁠two options Monzo's board is currently ‌exploring, Sky News ‌said, citing a source close to the ⁠process.

• The other ⁠option is a new funding round expected to value Monzo at more than £8 billion, with proceeds earmarked for a mainland European expansion, the report said.

• Monzo and Nubank ‌declined to comment.

• Nubank, ​headquartered in Sao Paulo, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of about $65.5 billion.

• London-based Monzo made a pretax profit of £87.3 million for the year ended March 31, up ​from £60.5 million a year earlier, with revenue ‌growing to £1.7 ‌billion ⁠from £1.2 billion, according to its annual report.

• Monzo was last valued at £4.5 billion in an employee share sale in October 2024, to investors ‌including Singapore's sovereign ​wealth fund GIC and ‌StepStone Group.

($1 = 0.7547 ⁠pounds)

(Reporting ​by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten ​Donovan)