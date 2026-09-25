Meta bolsters Muse safety warning after security vulnerability found, The Information reports

Updated - Sept. 25, 2026 at 12:15 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 11:54 a.m.

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Illustration shows Meta Muse logo, keyboard and robotics hand in this illustration taken September 23, 2026.

Illustration shows Meta Muse logo, keyboard and robotics hand in this illustration taken September 23, 2026.(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Sept 25 — Meta Platforms is adding a clearer safety warning ​within Muse after a security researcher discovered a vulnerability in the AI agent that ‌could let an attacker access a user's sensitive personal information, ⁠the Information reported on ​Friday.

The flaw, reported by ⁠an outside researcher through Meta's bug bounty ‌program and not ‌previously disclosed, could have allowed an attacker to ⁠access a user's ⁠dedicated virtual machine — an individualized cloud-based account containing data including emails and files, according to an internal Meta incident report reviewed by The Information.

The vulnerability was initially classified as a "SEV-2," Meta's ‌third-highest severity level on ​a five-point scale, typically used for incidents with significant impact, the report said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Muse, launched earlier this month, is Meta's personal AI agent designed to carry out tasks such ​as shopping, travel booking, emailing and payments on ‌behalf of users.

Muse ‌has ⁠rapidly climbed Apple's App Store and Google Play rankings in recent weeks, topping the free-app charts in the United States and Canada, with market ‌intelligence firm Sensor Tower ​estimating about 2.8 million ‌downloads in its ⁠first two ​weeks.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shailesh Kuber)

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