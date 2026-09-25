Meta bolsters Muse safety warning after security vulnerability found, The Information reports

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Sept 25 — Meta Platforms is adding a clearer safety warning ​within Muse after a security researcher discovered a vulnerability in the AI agent that ‌could let an attacker access a user's sensitive personal information, ⁠the Information reported on ​Friday.

The flaw, reported by ⁠an outside researcher through Meta's bug bounty ‌program and not ‌previously disclosed, could have allowed an attacker to ⁠access a user's ⁠dedicated virtual machine — an individualized cloud-based account containing data including emails and files, according to an internal Meta incident report reviewed by The Information.

The vulnerability was initially classified as a "SEV-2," Meta's ‌third-highest severity level on ​a five-point scale, typically used for incidents with significant impact, the report said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Muse, launched earlier this month, is Meta's personal AI agent designed to carry out tasks such ​as shopping, travel booking, emailing and payments on ‌behalf of users.

Muse ‌has ⁠rapidly climbed Apple's App Store and Google Play rankings in recent weeks, topping the free-app charts in the United States and Canada, with market ‌intelligence firm Sensor Tower ​estimating about 2.8 million ‌downloads in its ⁠first two ​weeks.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shailesh Kuber)