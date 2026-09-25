Man accused of sexually abusing young girl in Vernal

VERNAL — A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl in Vernal on multiple occasions. And police say there could be additional victims.

Kaden Lavar Potter was booked into the Uintah County Jail on Thursday for investigation of three counts of rape, four counts of object rape of a child, two counts of sodomy on a child, aggravated kidnapping, three counts of enticing a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In August, Vernal police were called to investigate a report that Potter had raped a girl between the ages of 12 and 14, according to a police booking affidavit. The alleged abuse happened between March and July.

"Two days after meeting Kaden, Kaden and the child engaged in sexual intercourse. This encounter took place in his Dodge Ram in the parking lot of a local business within Vernal city," the affidavit states. The police affidavit does not say how the two met.

From there, the girl says the abuse became more frequent and more severe.

"The child described Kaden using her as a sex toy multiple times a day and whenever he wanted," according to the affidavit. "The child disclosed one night where she woke up tied and unable to leave. The child begged for Kaden to untie her ... While the child was being restrained Kaden had sexual intercourse with the child several times despite her pleading for him to stop."

Police called Potter on Aug. 20 and he claimed the girl had told him that she was 18, the affidavit states. However, police stated that investigators have documentation from "another Vernal police report that Kaden was advised by law enforcement of the victim's age in April." The affidavit does not give additional details on the April interaction between police and Potter.

On Aug. 27, detectives served a search warrant on a camper belonging to Potter where some of the alleged crimes took place, and "evidence was collected that corroborated the child's (statements)," according to the affidavit.

Potter was pulled over and arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday.

In addition, police note in their affidavit that when Potter became aware of the ongoing investigation, he "left the area and he is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct and drugging a female in the Heber area. There is a current Heber City criminal case. Kaden has been seen with several unidentified females, both adults and children."