Ford F-150 truck production down for nearly a week at Michigan plant, memo says

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(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Ford increased ​truck production at Kentucky Truck Plant, not F-150 production)

By ‌Nora Eckert

DETROIT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Production of Ford ⁠Motor's most ​important vehicle, its ⁠F-150 pickup truck, is ‌down for ‌nearly a week at a Detroit-area ⁠plant, according ⁠to a memo viewed by Reuters.

All production crews at Dearborn Truck Plant were canceled starting Thursday, through Tuesday, September 29, ‌the memo ​said.

Production of the F-150 truck at other plants was also affected. Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant canceled some shifts this week due to the same ​issue impacting Dearborn, a ‌person familiar ‌with the ⁠matter said. Kentucky Truck Plant near Louisville increased truck production to make up for losses ‌elsewhere, the person ​said.

(Reporting by Nora ‌Eckert in ⁠Detroit; ​Editing by Mike Colias and Mark ​Porter)