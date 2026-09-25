Ford F-150 truck production down for nearly a week at Michigan plant, memo says

Updated - Sept. 25, 2026 at 10:41 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 9:39 a.m.

Nora EckertReuters
 
Ford Motor Co. launches the new F-150 pickup truck at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. April 11, 2024.

Ford Motor Co. launches the new F-150 pickup truck at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. April 11, 2024.(REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Ford increased ​truck production at Kentucky Truck Plant, not F-150 production)

By ‌Nora Eckert

DETROIT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Production of Ford ⁠Motor's most ​important vehicle, its ⁠F-150 pickup truck, is ‌down for ‌nearly a week at a Detroit-area ⁠plant, according ⁠to a memo viewed by Reuters.

All production crews at Dearborn Truck Plant were canceled starting Thursday, through Tuesday, September 29, ‌the memo ​said.

Production of the F-150 truck at other plants was also affected. Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant canceled some shifts this week due to the same ​issue impacting Dearborn, a ‌person familiar ‌with the ⁠matter said. Kentucky Truck Plant near Louisville increased truck production to make up for losses ‌elsewhere, the person ​said.

(Reporting by Nora ‌Eckert in ⁠Detroit; ​Editing by Mike Colias and Mark ​Porter)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  