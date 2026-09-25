Ford F-150 truck production down for nearly a week at Michigan plant, memo says

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(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Ford increased truck production at Kentucky Truck Plant, not F-150 production)
By Nora Eckert
DETROIT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Production of Ford Motor's most important vehicle, its F-150 pickup truck, is down for nearly a week at a Detroit-area plant, according to a memo viewed by Reuters.
All production crews at Dearborn Truck Plant were canceled starting Thursday, through Tuesday, September 29, the memo said.
Production of the F-150 truck at other plants was also affected. Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant canceled some shifts this week due to the same issue impacting Dearborn, a person familiar with the matter said. Kentucky Truck Plant near Louisville increased truck production to make up for losses elsewhere, the person said.
(Reporting by Nora Eckert in Detroit; Editing by Mike Colias and Mark Porter)