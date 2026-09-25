Star-studded Czechia reaches Billie Jean King Cup final as Wimbledon champ Noskova seals win

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 8:19 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Czech Republic's Linda Noskova returns the ball to Spain's Cristina Bucsa during the Billie Jean King Cup women's singles semifinal tennis match between Spain and Czech Republic, in Shenzhen, China, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Czech Republic's Linda Noskova returns the ball to Spain's Cristina Bucsa during the Billie Jean King Cup women's singles semifinal tennis match between Spain and Czech Republic, in Shenzhen, China, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

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SHENZHEN, China — Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova won their singles matches to lead Czechia to a 2-0 win over Spain on Friday and a shot at the Billie Jean King Cup title.

The Czechs will face either Ukraine or two-time defending champion Italy in Sunday's final of the competition previously called Fed Cup.

Muchova, who lost to Noskova in the Wimbledon final, got Friday's semifinal started with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

The No. 6-ranked Noskova then defeated Cristina Bucsa 7-6 (5), 6-2 to seal the team victory for the 11-time champion Czechs.

The Italy-Ukraine semifinal is scheduled for Saturday.

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See AP's full tennis coverage here

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