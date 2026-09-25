KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 4 of college football

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SALT LAKE CITY — Another week, another opportunity to see chaos unfold in college football.

Locally, BYU will sit on the sidelines this week and watch it all unfold with their lone bye of the season, while Utah and Utah State return to action after last week's meeting.

Utah goes on the road for the first time this season, with a meeting against Iowa State on the table. The last time Utah traveled to Ames, Iowa, was a favorable one for the Utes, but with inclement weather expected, could it spell trouble for Morgan Scalley's squad?

Utah State returns home for the first time in three weeks, where they'll welcome Troy into Logan as the team looks for its first win of the season.

The other games include a vital Group of Six meeting between Boise State and Western Michigan — a result that could determine a playoff bid — and two other intriguing conference matchups that should provide a lot of intrigue — Oklahoma State at West Virginia and No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC.

Have what it takes to go undefeated this week?

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.