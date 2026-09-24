The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Iowa State | Can Utah carry forward its momentum on the road?

SALT LAKE CITY — Big 12 play is officially here, and No. 15 Utah faces its first true road test of the season with a trip to Ames to take on Iowa State.

In this episode, host Josh Furlong breaks down everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's conference opener, examines key roster developments, and brings on a special guest to look at the national college football landscape:

The Big 12's initial availability report: Analyzing the conference's first official injury and availability report of the season.

Analyzing the conference's first official injury and availability report of the season. Trench matchup in Ames: Breaking down Iowa State's front behind defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbitt, how their scheme compares to Utah defenses of the past, and why slowing down dynamic running back Aidan Flora on the edge is the defense's top priority.

Breaking down Iowa State's front behind defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbitt, how their scheme compares to Utah defenses of the past, and why slowing down dynamic running back Aidan Flora on the edge is the defense's top priority. Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers' game plan: Audio from Jimmy Rogers breaking down why Utah's offense and how the multiple option looks and how the dual-QB attack forces opposing defenses into mental overload.

Audio from Jimmy Rogers breaking down why Utah's offense and how the multiple option looks and how the dual-QB attack forces opposing defenses into mental overload. Big 12 Hotline Update with Jon Wilner: Renowned college sports insider Jon Wilner joins the show for his weekly segment to discuss why Utah and BYU could be on a collision course for a top-10, high-stakes November showdown in Salt Lake City that could decide the Big 12 title and playoff picture. And he gives his prediction on Saturday's game.

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