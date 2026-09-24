Is your adjustable-rate mortgage resetting?

Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 11:22 a.m.

Samantha DelouyaCNN
 
With the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate now above 7%, many Americans who took an out an ARM loan may be wondering what to do next.

With the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate now above 7%, many Americans who took an out an ARM loan may be wondering what to do next.(George Walker IV/AP/File via CNN Newsource)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

As interest rates have stayed elevated for the last few years, a growing share of homebuyers turned to adjustable-rate loans (ARMs). These loans typically offer some breathing room from high rates by providing a lower fixed rate for five, seven, or 10 years before resetting with market rates.

With the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate now above 7% and inflation causing other monthly costs to go up, many Americans who took an out an ARM loan may be wondering what to do next to avoid seeing spiraling monthly payments.

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