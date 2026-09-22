Missing man found in partially submerged minivan in Box Elder County

FIELDING, Box Elder County — The body of a man who was at the center of a Silver Alert was discovered inside of a partially submerged minivan on Sunday.

Lewis (Lou) Balzomo, 66, was last seen on Thursday and was reported to be traveling in a green Toyota Sienna. That minivan was later found partially submerged in a canal, Box Elder County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer said in a Facebook post.

"The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, Box Elder Search and Rescue Team, and the Box Elder SCUBA Team responded to the scene, where Lewis (Lou) Balzomo was tragically found deceased inside the vehicle," Palmer said.

Police believe Balzomo may have failed to navigate a right-hand turn before driving through a field, crashing down a steep 70-foot embankment and into the canal.

"This is a deeply tragic ending, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Lou's family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time," Palmer said. "We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who shared the initial alert, as well as those who assisted with the search and recovery."

The crash was still under investigation on Tuesday.