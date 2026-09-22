IDP rejects Blackstone's improved takeover offer

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Sept 22 — IDP Education has rejected a roughly A$694.7 million ($493.8 million) takeover proposal ​from Blackstone, arguing the sweetened bid was "highly opportunistic" and substantially undervalued the business.

The rejection underscores a broader standoff between private ‌equity buyers seeking opportunities in beaten-down Australian stocks and company boards that argue short-term ⁠industry headwinds are masking the ​value of their businesses.

On September ⁠9, funds managed by the US private equity giant had offered ‌A$2.50 per share ‌in cash for the co-owner of the IELTS English language ⁠exam, representing a premium of about ⁠56% to IDP's close on September 8.

Shares of Melbourne-based IDP settled 20.7% higher at A$2.16 a more than one-month high on Tuesday.

The Australian firm, which had rejected an earlier A$2.3 per-share proposal from Blackstone, cited its ongoing multi-year transformation programme as ‌one of the reasons for the rejection.

"Board ​also considers that the indicative proposal does not factor in the future earnings potential of the business... and the associated benefits that are yet to be realised," the firm said in a statement.

IDP has come under pressure in recent years as tighter immigration and student visa policies in Australia, Canada and ​Britain weighed on its earnings, with its shares falling nearly 100% from ‌a 2021 peak.

Last ‌month, ⁠the firm flagged weaker 2027 earnings, underscoring the pressures facing the international education sector as government policies shift, resulting in fewer visa approvals and softer demand.

The firm reported a 25% decline in student volumes ‌across its four key ​destination markets - Australia, the UK, the ‌US and Canada in ⁠fiscal year ​2026.

($1 = 1.4069 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and ​Mrigank Dhaniwala)