Provo police identify man shot, killed by officers over the weekend

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 1:35 p.m.

 
Two Provo police officers shot and killed a man Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, after responding to a report of a domestic violence assault in public, according to the Provo Police Department.

Two Provo police officers shot and killed a man Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, after responding to a report of a domestic violence assault in public, according to the Provo Police Department. (Provo Police Department)

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PROVO — Provo police have released the name of a man shot and killed by officers responding to a domestic violence report over the weekend.

Dillon James Wright, 31, was shot Saturday night by two officers who confronted him in a parking lot near 2230 N. University Parkway, near a hotel. Police say Wright and a woman "were visiting the area." Utah court records show Wright was living in Preston, Idaho, as recently as last December.

The officers were called about 9:15 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence assault in progress, according to Provo police. The alleged victim, a woman, told police that Wright had a gun.

"After officers had arrived on scene, two officers discharged their (guns), striking the suspect," police stated.

Additional information about what prompted the officers to shoot, or whether Wright was holding a gun or any other weapon at the time, was not immediately released.

Wright was taken to Utah Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The officers were placed on standard paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident team.

Domestic violence resources

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting:

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.
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