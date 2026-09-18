Vikings will start Carson Wentz at QB vs. Bears with Kyler Murray still in concussion protocol

By Dave Campbell, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 1:16 p.m.

 
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim)

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MINNEAPOLIS — Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, with Kyler Murray still in the NFL concussion protocol and ruled out for the game at Chicago.

Murray was a limited participant in practice all week and simply ran out of time to make more more progress after taking an illegal hit to the head in the first quarter of his debut for Minnesota in the season opener.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he expects Murray to clear the protocol early next week and be able to play at Tampa Bay on Sept. 27.

Murray took a jarring hit to the side of his helmet that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on Green Bay safety Javon Bullard, leaving Murray on the turf in the type of defensive pose that can accompany brain trauma.

But the eighth-year player — who signed with the Vikings after being released by Arizona — was eventually able to slowly walk off the field under his own power. He was alert and interacting with teammates in the locker room afterward and looked spry on the practice field this week.

Wentz threw three touchdown passes in relief of Murray to help the Vikings close the game with 29 consecutive points in their 39-22 victory. J.J. McCarthy will be the No. 2 quarterback at Chicago. Against Green Bay, McCarthy was the emergency No. 3 quarterback who can only enter the game if the first two are injured.

The Vikings also ruled out wide receiver Jajuan Jennings, who hasn't practiced all week because of a personal family matter.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill was listed as questionable with a knee injury and running back Jordan Mason is out for at least four games because of a broken thumb.

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See AP's full NFL coverage here

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