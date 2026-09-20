Ex-husband of Hong Kong socialite goes on trial for murder in case that shocked world

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CNN — Hong Kong (CNN) — Days after Hong Kong socialite and influencer Abby Choi was reported missing in 2023, some of her remains turned up in a rural village house far from the glitzy skyscrapers and magnificent wealth that were her world.

The death of Choi, who rubbed shoulders with Hong Kong's showbiz and business elites, sent shockwaves through the wealthy financial hub, where homicides are rare, and made global headlines.

This week her ex-husband, his brother and their father – a former policeman – will go on trial in proceedings expected to last at least 45 days.

Unlike in mainland China, Hong Kong runs on a common-law system, which means a jury will decide whether the trio should be found guilty of Choi's murder and of preventing the lawful burial of her body.

Murder is punishable by mandatory life imprisonment in Hong Kong.

Police previously said Choi, who was a mother of four, including two children with her ex-husband Alex Kwong, went missing on February 21, 2023.

Three days later, body parts believed to be hers were recovered at a house in the city's Tai Po district.

Police also found a meat slicer, an electric saw, and some clothing. The search for more evidence took officers to a landfill, where dressed head to toe in protective clothing they picked through piles of trash.

Officers arrested her ex-husband Alex Kwong, his brother Anthony Kwong and their father Kwong Kau shortly after the discovery of Choi's remains, police said earlier.

The initial trial hearings officially begin on Monday but the opening statements from the prosecution are not expected until later in the week.

Murder trials in Hong Kong usually start about a year after the alleged offense, but prosecutors previously told a judge that the sheer volume of DNA testing that forensic scientists had to carry out meant it took longer to bring Choi's case to trial.

Details not previously known – such as whether what prosecutors believe motivated the alleged murder— are expected to be revealed during the trial.

It's unclear whether any of the defendants will give evidence, or preserve their right to remain silent, when defense lawyers present their arguments.

At the end of both cases, the judge will give directions to the jury, after which all of their electronic devices will be taken and they will be sent to a room to consider their verdict.

Once sequestered, jurors are not allowed any contact with the outside world and - unlike in many US jurisdictions - their deliberations must remain confidential.

At her funeral three years ago, attended by hundreds of friends, relatives, and local celebrities, Choi was remembered as a "great and kind-hearted" friend.

A lover of fashion, she often posed with luxury brands in locations from London to Paris and Shanghai.

Some of her last public appearances included attending the Elie Saab Spring Summer 2023 Haute Couture show, a visit to Paris Fashion Week and being the digital cover model for the luxury magazine L'Officiel Monaco.

Choi was also an animal welfare advocate and had co-founded a charity with other volunteers to rescue injured cats and dogs, her friends previously told CNN.