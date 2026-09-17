Indonesia calls off search for journalists missing while covering volcano eruption

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 17, 2026 at 6:59 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 6:58 p.m.

 
A rescuer looks at a map of Sunda strait at the command centre as search and rescue operation for missing journalists and boat crew members who lost contact while covering the eruptions of Mount Anak Krakatau volcano at the Sunda Strait last week, continues, in Carita, Pandeglang regency, Banten province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026.

A rescuer looks at a map of Sunda strait at the command centre as search and rescue operation for missing journalists and boat crew members who lost contact while covering the eruptions of Mount Anak Krakatau volcano at the Sunda Strait last week, continues, in Carita, Pandeglang regency, Banten province, Indonesia, September 15, 2026. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

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JAKARTA, Sept 18 — Indonesian rescuers called off a ​search on its 10th day for eight people missing at sea, including five ‌journalists who were covering the eruption of Mount ⁠Anak Krakatau earlier this ​month.

• Ash from Mount ⁠Anak Krakatau, situated halfway between Java ‌and Sumatra ‌islands, blanketed the capital Jakarta and some ⁠surrounding areas after ⁠its initial eruption late on September 4.

• Photojournalists from local and foreign media organisations, including Turkey's Anadolu Agency, departed from Banten province on September 7 aboard ‌a speedboat before losing ​contact, triggering a search-and-rescue operation.

• Banten governor, Andra Soni, late on Thursday said the search was called off because rescuers have not found the missing people, adding it could be restarted if ​there were new leads.

• The eruption ‌led to the ‌closure ⁠of eight airports for safety reasons, affecting more than 340,000 travellers.

• Indonesia sits on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire" ‌and has 500 ​volcanoes, 127 of which ‌are active, according ⁠to its ​volcanology agency.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin ​Petty)

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