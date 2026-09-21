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BEIJING, Sept 21 — A fire that broke ​out at a textile factory in the Chinese city ‌of Foshan in southern Guangdong province on ⁠Sunday killed ​eight people and ⁠injured one, state media ‌said on ‌Monday.

The fire broke out at 3:12 p.m. (0712 ⁠GMT) in ⁠a two-story building inside an industrial park and was extinguished in about an hour, state television reported.

The damaged building is ‌used for ​production activities including denim fabric washing and the fire did not spread to other areas, according to the report.

A social media video verified by Reuters ​showed thick plumes of ‌smoke rising ‌from the ⁠building; a slightly taller building nearby seemed unaffected.

Search-and-rescue operations have concluded and the cause of ‌fire is under ​investigation, the state ‌television report ⁠said.

(Reporting ​by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Thomas ​Derpinghaus)