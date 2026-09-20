Typhoon approaches eastern Japan, prompting flood and landslide warnings

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TOKYO, Sept 21 — A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's Pacific coast ​on Monday, bringing torrential rain, violent winds and a heightened risk of landslides across the Kanto ‌region and other parts of eastern Japan, the weather agency said.

The Japan ⁠Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that ​conditions could deteriorate rapidly as ⁠Typhoon Dujuan was forecast to pass close to ‌the Tokyo metropolitan ‌area later in the day.

Heavy rain has already drenched ⁠parts of the Izu ⁠Islands, Chiba Prefecture and other Pacific coastal areas, with some locations recording more than 300 mm (12 inches) of rainfall since Saturday.

The JMA said downpours could intensify from Monday afternoon as the typhoon nears the ‌Kanto region, an area that includes ​Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.

At the Asian Games in central Japan's Aichi Prefecture, organisers postponed the equestrian eventing competition until Tuesday due to the approaching typhoon.

Authorities cautioned that linear rain bands could form over Kanto and central Japan, sharply raising the risk of flash ​floods and other rain-related disasters.

Linear bands, which have become a ‌growing concern in ‌Japan ⁠in recent years, can dump extraordinary amounts of rain over a narrow area for several hours.

Typhoon Dujuan comes amid a year of extreme weather events around the ‌world, with unusually intense ​rainfall, flooding and tropical cyclones ‌affecting regions from ⁠East Asia ​to North America and Europe.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by ​Michael Perry)