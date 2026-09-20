Tyler Shough and the Saints produce two big drives at the end to topple the Ravens 24-17

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BALTIMORE — Tyler Shough scored on a fourth-down sneak with 1:28 remaining, and the New Orleans Saints rallied to a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

New Orleans (1-1) had first down from the 2 before a penalty and a costly incomplete pass allowed Baltimore — with only two timeouts left — to stop the clock after the next two plays. On fourth-and-goal, the Saints decided against a short field goal, and Shough was ruled to have scored on a 1-yard sneak. The play was upheld after a review.

The Ravens, who didn't have a first down on either of their previous two drives, made it to the New Orleans 37, but Lamar Jackson's deep pass was intercepted by Julian Blackmon with 13 seconds left.

Baltimore had a 17-9 lead and forced a three-and-out with sacks by Trey Hendrickson and Mike Green. That gave the Ravens the ball at the New Orleans 49 late in the third quarter with a chance to make it a two-score game.

But Baltimore went backwards 16 yards and punted, then the Saints drove to tie it with 9:42 remaining on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Chris Olave. After a penalty on the Ravens (1-1) moved the 2-point conversion to the 1-yard line, and Travis Etienne Jr. ran the ball in to make it 17-all.

After another Baltimore three-and-out — Jackson curiously threw long on third-and-1 and his pass to Chris Moore was broken up by Kool-Aid McKinstry — the Saints took over at their own 32 with 8:06 remaining. They drove about as methodically as possible, converting two third downs and two fourth downs to seize the lead.

Baltimore beat Indianapolis 41-23 in Jesse Minter's debut as coach, but in Week 2 the Ravens did many of the things that got John Harbaugh's staff fired, collapsing in the fourth quarter and dropping yet another home game. Baltimore was 3-6 at M&T Bank Stadium last season.

The Ravens were without top receiver Zay Flowers against the Saints. Baltimore did have offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and John Simpson after their status was in doubt, but Stanley (toe) left the game in the second half.

New Orleans lost left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. to an ankle injury, but at the end the Saints moved the ball just fine.

Derrick Henry opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter for Baltimore. After the Saints decided to kick a field goal on fourth-and-3 from the 5, Baltimore drove 80 yards and took a 14-3 lead on Jackson's 22-yard scoring strike to Rashod Bateman with 24 seconds left in the half.

Barion Brown's 53-yard kickoff return set up a New Orleans field goal before the end of the second quarter, and the Saints started the third with another three points on a 51-yard kick by Daniel Carlson. Tyler Loop connected from 49 for the Ravens to make it 17-9.

In addition to Banks, the Saints lost cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. to a shoulder injury.

Saints: Host Las Vegas next Sunday.

Ravens: Face Dallas in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

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