Atletico Madrid beats 10-man Real Madrid 2-1 in derby, Man City outlasts Sunderland in England

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MADRID — Atletico Madrid won the first capital derby of the season in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win against 10-man Real Madrid, while Manchester City prevailed in an eight-goal thriller against Sunderland to move clear at the top of the Premier League.

Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scored second-half goals for Atletico, which moved to second place behind Barcelona.

Man City beat Sunderland 5-3 to open a three-point lead over defending champion Arsenal in England.

Atletico scored twice in the second half to beat its city rival, which played a man down nearly the entire second half at the Metropolitano stadium. Dean Huijsen was sent off in the 52nd for a foul that prompted the penalty kick converted by Grimaldo.

David added to the lead in the 59th, before Antonio Rüdiger scored for Madrid in the 89th.

Madrid wanted a red card for Atletico's Cristian "Cuti" Romero in the first half after he stepped on the leg of Jude Bellingham. The play was reviewed by the VAR but Romero was only shown a yellow card.

The result moved Atletico within five points of Barcelona, which won 3-1 at Sevilla on Saturday with a hat trick by Raphinha.

Real Madrid dropped to third. It's six points behind Baracelona, which has won seven in a row to start the season.

Vinícius Júnior had a lackluster performance and was substituted in the 54th by Yan Diomande.

Man City extended its perfect winning start to the season to five games after City twice relinquished the lead and Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey outshone Erling Haaland with a hat trick.

Haaland eventually ended the visitors' brave fight with City's fifth goal in the 81st minute.

Alexander Isak scored his fourth goal of the season as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0, and Leeds drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace.

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