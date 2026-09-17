Bournemouth begins European campaign against Real Sociedad, Man City meets Norwich in League Cup

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Bournemouth kicks off its first European campaign at Spanish side Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

Bournemouth enjoyed a record season to finish sixth in the Premier League and Marco Rose's side hopes its opening European game in San Sebastian is a chance to put behind a slow and winless start to this campaign.

"We need to stay humble and concentrate on each game," Bournemouth captain Adam Smith said. "But definitely our aim is to try to get as far as possible."

Real Sociedad returns to Europe after a one-year absence. It qualified for the competition by claiming the Spanish Cup for the fourth time.

Another English club, Crystal Palace, opens its European campaign against Polish champion Lech Poznań after winning the third-tier Conference League last season.

In other games, Italian giant Juventus faces Dutch side Nijmegen, Besiktas hosts Marseille and Celtic plays Ferencváros in Glasgow.

The opening round of matches is split into two days.

On Wednesday, Benfica upset AC Milan 2-0 at San Siro, Sunderland beat visiting AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in its first European match since 1973 and Lyon won 2-1 at Anderlecht.

Elsewhere, Manchester City faces Championship-side Norwich to complete the third round of the League Cup in England.

In Spain, Real Betis meets Getafe and Malaga plays Villarreal in La Liga.

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