Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal as Miami beats Cruz Azul 2-0

By Tyler Carmona, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 8:12 p.m.

 
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

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MIAMI — Lionel Messi scored the 100th goal of his Inter Miami career and Casemiro added another as Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 on Wednesday night to win the Campeones Cup.

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute, heading in a cross from Luis Suárez for his 100th goal in 115 appearances across all competitions with Miami.

The milestone came against the same club Messi scored his first Inter Miami goal against. He scored on a stoppage-time free kick to beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in his Miami debut in July 2023.

Casemiro made it 2-0 in the 81st minute, heading in a corner from Messi.

The Brazilian midfielder has scored four goals, all headers, in his last five matches after scoring in three consecutive games against CF Montreal, Atlanta United and Chicago before being held scoreless Saturday against Nashville.

The victory gave Inter Miami another trophy three years after Messi's arrival. Miami won the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters' Shield in 2024 and MLS Cup in 2025.

Inter Miami returns to MLS play Sunday when it hosts San Diego FC at Nu Stadium. Miami enters the match second in the Eastern Conference standings.

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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