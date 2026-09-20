Man City wins 8-goal thriller against Sunderland to move clear at top of Premier League

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MANCHESTER, England — No Pep Guardiola. No problem.

Not yet anyway for Manchester City after moving clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday with a 5-3 win over Sunderland.

New coach Enzo Maresca extended his perfect winning start to the season to five games and goes into the international break three points ahead of defending champion Arsenal in second place.

But that doesn't tell half the story of a chaotic match at the Etihad Stadium that saw City twice squander the lead and Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey outshine Erling Haaland with a hat trick.

Eventually it was Haaland who ended the visitors' brave fight with City's fifth goal in the 81st minute.

Alexander Isak scored his fourth goal of the season as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0, and Leeds drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace.

Maresca's 100% record continues after taking on arguably the most daunting task in soccer when stepping into Guardiola's shoes over the summer. Charged with the responsibility of continuing City's unprecedented era of success, which included six league titles and the Champions League among 17 major trophies, he has made the best possible start in terms of results.

But City will likely have to tighten up defensively if it is to end a two-year title drought.

Sunderland repeatedly cut City open, scoring three goals and creating numerous chances to add more.

City twice squandered leads in the first half before going in at the break 3-2 up.

Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a free kick that curled into the near post, but Brobbey got in behind City's defense to quickly level.

Rayan Cherki restored the home team's advantage with a low effort from inside the area before Brobbey equalized for a second time as Sunderland again took advantage of slack City defending.

Antoine Semenyo drilled a low shot past Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs shortly before halftime and lashed home his second in the 57th to give City breathing room.

Brobbey completed his hat trick by forcing the ball over the line from close range and Ruben Dias had to clear off the line to avoid the game being leveled again with an own-goal.

Haaland's seventh goal in his last five games avoided a tense finish.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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