Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to miss most or all of rest of regular season with a right calf strain

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 3:52 p.m.

 
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge walks back to the dugout after the bottom of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Minneapolis.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge walks back to the dugout after the bottom of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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PHOENIX — Three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge will miss most or all of the rest of the regular season after the New York Yankees announced Friday they are placing him on the 10-day injured list because of a right calf strain.

New York said it will make the roster move on Saturday. The placement could be backdated to Thursday, meaning it is possible Judge could return for New York's regular-season finale on Sept. 27.

Judge was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning Wednesday during a game against the Minnesota Twins because of the discomfort in his leg. At the time, he said it was a precautionary move.

Judge was 4 for 26 with 13 strikeouts and one extra-base hit in seven games since returning last week from a broken rib, which kept him out of the lineup for more than three months.

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