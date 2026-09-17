Sandy Alcantara comes out of the bullpen on 1 day of rest and earns 1st career save for Marlins

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PHOENIX — Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has pitched more than 200 innings this season. None of them came in a save situation — until Wednesday night.

With the Marlins clinging to faint playoff hopes, Alcantara came out of the bullpen for the first time in nine years and closed out a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Just two days after throwing 101 pitches in a no-decision at Arizona, the 31-year-old right-hander worked a scoreless ninth inning for his first major league save and said he felt "great."

"If I'm here, I'm going to do everything I can to help the team win," Alcantara explained.

After going five innings Monday in Miami's 8-7 loss, Alcantara told pitching coach Daniel Moskos he could help out Wednesday if needed.

"Daniel passed that along to me. (Alcantara) headed down (to the bullpen) in the sixth inning or so and I told him he had the ninth," manager Clayton McCullough said.

Miami used eight pitchers Tuesday during an 11-inning victory, and the Marlins (76-77) are still fighting to stay in the pennant race. They trail San Diego by 7 1/2 games for the final National League wild card with nine to play.

"It speaks to Sandy in a lot of ways. This happened 10 days ago when he headed down there (between starts), but it didn't work out," McCullough added. "It's as much a testament to him wanting to win, what it means to this group. You saw the excitement from the group."

Alcantara, who leads the majors with 206 innings pitched this season, got two deep flyouts before walking Lars Nootbaar. Pinch-runner Jordan Lawlar attempted to steal second but was thrown out by catcher Joe Mack to end it.

Alcantara has made 201 big league starts. His eight previous relief appearances all came as a rookie with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017.

A two-time All-Star and the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, Alcantara is 13-10 with a 3.84 ERA in 32 starts and now one relief outing this season.

McCullough said Alcantara will start Sunday in San Diego as scheduled. But the pitcher said he's ready if needed before then.

"This is my first one," Alcantara said. "Hopefully they keep giving me the opportunity."

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