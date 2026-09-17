Mets 1B Jared Young, knocked cold, diagnosed with concussion symptoms

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Sep 18 (Field Level Media) - Mets first baseman Jared Young was knocked unconscious ​but "avoided the scariest outcomes" after being kneed in the head by teammate Nolan McLean, New York interim manager Andy Green said late ‌Thursday night.

Young was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital following a ⁠play at first base during New ​York's game against the visiting Philadelphia ⁠Phillies.

A CT scan was negative, though Young was exhibiting concussion symptoms, according ‌to Green.

"That was ‌a terrifying moment on a baseball field," the interim skipper said.

The ⁠play occurred with two outs in the ⁠sixth inning when McLean, the Mets' starting pitcher, moved toward first base to cover the bag on a dribbler hit by Justin Crawford. McLean was attempting to step over a nearly prone Young when the collision occurred.

Young was down on the field for a long time before ‌being loaded on a stretcher. He gave a ​thumbs-up to the crowd as he was carted off the field.

"It was scary, man," Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said. "It was scary to sit there and just know that he wasn't with us in that moment. He was just somewhere else.

"Respect for the paramedics and our training staff, they did a really good job, as well."

Crawford was safe on an infield ​single. McLean stayed in the game and struck out the next batter to ‌end the inning. He ‌was ⁠replaced ahead of the following inning, having allowed one run in six innings.

Young went 0-for-2 in the game, which the Phillies won 3-0. He is hitting .266 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 103 games this year.

The 31-year-old veteran ‌played for the Chicago ​Cubs in 2022 and '23 before playing for ‌the Mets the past ⁠two seasons. In ​147 career games, he has a .249 career average with 15 homers and 53 RBIs.

(--Field ​Level Media)