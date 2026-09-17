Knicks pause ticket sales after error led to high prices

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Sep 17 (Field Level Media) - The New York Knicks halted ticket sales on Thursday ​after an internal error led to some sky-high prices.

The get-in price for tickets to the Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers is $1,251, according ‌to TicketData.com.

The team plans to roll out lower prices early next week.

"We are pausing Knicks individual ticket ⁠sales due to a mistake in ​our pricing," Madison Square Garden Sports said ⁠in a statement. "We are rolling back to last year's prices plus an average ‌increase of 12%. We ‌will restart sales with new prices shortly, and anyone who already ⁠purchased individual tickets will be refunded the difference."

The ⁠Knicks, led by guard Jalen Brunson, are coming off their first NBA title in 53 years so a price increase was expected.

But when the Knicks opened up single-game tickets on Wednesday, the get-in price for the Oct. 20 opener against the 76ers at Madison Square Garden hit $1,363. The figure had ‌spiked as high as $1,408 this week when single-game ​tickets were first made available to Knicks Fan First Chase cardholders on Monday.

"Our intention was never to overcharge our loyal fans, and we thank everyone for their support of the Knicks and their patience as we get this right," MSG said.

The contest with the 76ers is highly anticipated after Philadelphia signed LeBron James and acquired Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics over the offseason ​to make for a powerhouse foursome with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The average get-in price ‌for the Knicks' ‌45 scheduled ⁠preseason and regular season home games is currently $262. That is more than double that of any other team, with tickets to get into Los Angeles Lakers home games averaging $130, followed by the Celtics at $99.

At the other end of the spectrum, the ‌current average get-in price ​for Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies home games ‌both sit at just $23.

The ⁠Knicks won last ​year's title by beating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals.

(--Field ​Level Media)