Nebius hikes AI cloud prices again as demand for computing power soars

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 17, 2026 at 10:16 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 10:12 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A view shows detail of racks for data servers, GPUs and CPUs inside the Nebius AI UK data centre, in Chertsey, Britain, November 6, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows detail of racks for data servers, GPUs and CPUs inside the Nebius AI UK data centre, in Chertsey, Britain, November 6, 2025. (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

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Sept 17 — Cloud provider Nebius said on Thursday it ​will raise pay-as-you-go prices for leasing selected Nvidia chips from October 1, marking ‌the company's second price hike in three months.

Demand for computing ⁠capacity to train ​and run AI models ⁠is surging; rival CoreWeave said earlier in ‌the day ‌that it is signing contracts at higher ⁠prices.

Here are some details:

• ⁠Rates for selected Nvidia graphics processing units will rise between 17% and 21%.

• On-demand rates for some central processing units, made by AMD and Intel, and memory offerings ‌have also been hiked.

• ​Prices of some CPU-only instances will rise by 25% and those of memory offerings by about 41%, the company said.

• The Amsterdam-based neocloud firm said that customers reserving large-scale clusters for multiple months can receive commitment discounts.

• ​Nebius' price increases follow a quarter of ‌rapid growth ‌in ⁠its AI cloud business, as the company signed four customer contracts averaging more than $1 billion each.

• Neocloud firms like Nebius rent out high-powered ‌chips and data ​center infrastructure needed for ‌AI models.

(Reporting by ⁠Anand ​Gopal and Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal ​Muhammed)

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