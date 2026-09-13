US wins fifth straight women's FIBA World Cup title, beating France 97-79

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BERLIN — Breanna Stewart and the U.S. faced a stiff challenge from France before dominating in the second half to win its fifth consecutive women's FIBA World Cup.

The 97-79 victory extended the Americans' streak to 36 straight World Cup wins, dating to the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup, where they lost to Russia. The U.S. improved to 9-0 in gold-medal games since finishing second in 1983 to the Soviet Union.

Despite the final score, this one wasn't easy; the Americans faced their biggest deficit in the tournament in a long time, trailing by 14 points in the first half. They calmly rallied behind Stewart and Jackie Young to get within two at halftime, and Caitlin Clark hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

The U.S. dominated in the second half, starting the third quarter with a 11-2 run to go up 54-47. Stewart, who has now four World Cup titles to her name, had four points during the game-changing burst.

Stewart, who was named the tournament MVP, finished with 22 points and Young with 18.

France was able to get within 55-51, but the Americans used a 16-3 spurt that included France being called for two unsportsmanlike fouls on the same play. The Americans were up 73-57 heading into the fourth quarter, and France never was able to close the gap.

This was the second-youngest team the Americans have sent to a World Cup. There were many newcomers on the roster including Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers, who were getting their first experience with the national team. But it was the veterans who carried the team to the victory.

The Americans had looked more vulnerable in this tournament than at any time during their remarkable run. A three-point win over Italy in pool play was the closest a team has come to the U.S. in group stage in 50 years. The 10-point victory over Spain was the closest semifinal contest during the streak. The Americans had been winning by an average of 26 points over the past four medal-round games.

None of that matter in the end as the Americans finished the same way they had the previous four World Cup tournaments — as champions.

The loss nevertheless gave France its best finish ever in the event. The French were hoping for the top prize after they came close against the U.S. in the 2024 Paris Olympic gold-medal game two years ago. That one-point loss still stung two years later.

Dominique Malonga scored 21 points and Gabby Williams added 20 for France.

France got off to a strong start. The U.S. trailed 20-17 after the first quarter and the French scored the first 11 points of the second, capped by Williams' 3-pointer, to take a 31-17 lead. But the Americans rallied and trailed 45-43 at the half on Clark's 3 just before the buzzer.

Spain topped host Germany to win the bronze medal.

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