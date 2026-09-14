Falcons DL Da'Shawn Hand out for season with torn quad

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Sep 14 (Field Level Media) - Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand is scheduled to undergo surgery for a torn quad muscle and will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.
Hand, 30, played just seven defensive snaps and did not record a tackle in his Atlanta debut on Sunday, a 20-13 defeat on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In 78 career games (26 starts), Hand has recorded 6.5 sacks, 131 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception for the Detroit Lions (2018-21), Tennessee Titans (2021-22), Miami Dolphins (2023-24), Los Angeles Chargers (2025) and Falcons. Detroit drafted him in the fourth round in 2018.
(--Field Level Media)