Falcons DL Da'Shawn Hand out for season with torn quad

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Sep 14 (Field ​Level Media) - Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand ‌is scheduled to undergo surgery for ⁠a torn ​quad muscle ⁠and will miss ‌the remainder of ‌the season, head coach ⁠Kevin Stefanski ⁠said Monday.

Hand, 30, played just seven defensive snaps and did not record a tackle in his ‌Atlanta debut ​on Sunday, a 20-13 defeat on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 78 career games (26 starts), Hand has recorded 6.5 sacks, ​131 tackles, four ‌forced fumbles ‌and ⁠one interception for the Detroit Lions (2018-21), Tennessee Titans (2021-22), Miami Dolphins (2023-24), Los Angeles ‌Chargers (2025) and Falcons. ​Detroit drafted ‌him in ⁠the ​fourth round in 2018.

(--Field Level ​Media)