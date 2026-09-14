Patrick Mahomes shines on his surgically repaired knee in Chiefs' season-opening rout of Broncos

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes' surgically repaired left knee felt so good on Monday night that he even ran for a touchdown against the Broncos.

Twice.

After his first scramble to the end zone got called back by a penalty, the Chiefs quarterback took off again on the next play, sprinting through the teeth of one of the NFL's best defenses for a 15-yard touchdown run. And that daring move seemed to set the tone for the rest of the night, as Kansas City whipped the reigning AFC West champions 31-10.

Mahomes had 184 yards and two touchdowns passing to go with what matched his longest TD run in a regular-season game.

"If I was going to say I was nervous for anything, it was getting hit on it," Mahomes said, "but I just wanted to play. I've done so much rehab and so much work to put myself in this position. I just wanted to play. This is what you do it for.

"My guys around me helped me," Mahomes added. "I didn't play my best football and we went out and beat a really good football team pretty well, and it's because the guys around me stepped up."

Guys like Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns in his Chiefs debut. And longtime buddy Travis Kelce, who gave new wife Taylor Swift something to cheer about with a 59-yard catch that helped to set up a field goal.

But as it has been for the past eight-plus years, everything in Kansas City starts and ends with the quarterback.

It was nine months ago to the day that Mahomes tore two ligaments in the knee when he was spun to the ground in front of the Chiefs bench in the waning minutes of a loss to the Chargers. The Chiefs already were on their way toward being eliminated from postseason contention, but the injury to their biggest star sent them to a nadir few could have fathomed.

Just as unthinkable, though, was Mahomes' recovery.

He had surgery the next day in Dallas and immediately began the rehab effort. He spent the summer in Kansas City, watching World Cup games on television while working with Chiefs trainer Julie Frymyer in the team's practice facility, rather than retreating to his home in Texas, where he usually spends much of his down time with his family.

Mahomes kept ticking off benchmarks so quickly that he was on the field for the start of voluntary summer workouts.

He was cleared to fully participate in training camp the week the team reported to Missouri Western State University.

And while he was held out of all three preseason games, the plan all along was for him to be ready for Week 1.

Mahomes was the last Chiefs player to be announced during pregame introductions, roaring himself as the din inside of Arrowhead Stadium reached a crescendo. Then, he proceeded to play without any apparent limitations, scrambling when necessary, avoiding the big hits when he could, and fighting for extra yardage whenever he had the chance as if nothing was ever wrong.

"It was great to get Patrick back in the mix there, knock a little rust off," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "I was proud of him and how he handled it, and he ran the ball a couple of times, and your hat goes off to the guy. Phenomenal."

Even with an undrafted rookie, Kahlil Benson, starting in place of the injured Josh Simmons at left tackle, the Chiefs dominated the Broncos up front. Walker, the Super Bowl MVP, took advantage of the holes to help the Chiefs pile up 393 yards of total offense, and the big boys mostly kept Mahomes clean against a defense that set a Broncos record with 68 sacks a year ago.

"They got to key on Pat. Pat's the best quarterback in the league," Walker said. "He makes the run game a lot easier."

Nothing seemed to be too hard against the Broncos, who missed a staggering 28 tackles during the game.

By the end, Mahomes stood in the middle of the field, lifting his arms in celebration, imploring what was left of a jubilant home crowd to celebrate a brilliant performance by the Chiefs to open their season.

"It's just the start of it. We're still so early in the season," Mahomes said. "It's a great win but it's just Week 1." ___

See AP's full NFL coverage here