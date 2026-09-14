Joe Sakic plans to indefinitely stay in GM role for Avs with no search scheduled, AP source says

By Pat Graham, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 14, 2026 at 11:40 a.m.

 
FILE - Joe Sakic, current general manager of the Colorado Avalanche as well as a member of the 1996 Stanley Cup Championship team, waves as he is introduced during a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the win before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, on Dec. 11, 2025, in Denver.

FILE - Joe Sakic, current general manager of the Colorado Avalanche as well as a member of the 1996 Stanley Cup Championship team, waves as he is introduced during a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the win before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, on Dec. 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

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CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Joe Sakic will remain in the role of general manager for the Colorado Avalanche indefinitely with no search scheduled, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Already the president of hockey operations, Sakic added the title of GM in June when the Nashville Predators hired away Chris MacFarland to lead their front office. The person spoke of Sakic's dual responsibilities on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the decision.

Sakic was the architect behind building the Avalanche squad that captured the 2022 Stanley Cup title. He turned the responsibilities over to MacFarland soon after the celebratory parade that summer. It's a position MacFarland held until the Predators made him their president of hockey operations/general manager.

As a player, Sakic led the Avalanche to Stanley Cup titles in 1996 — their first season in Denver — and 2001. The Hall of Fame forward is the only one in league history to win a title as a captain and GM with the same franchise.

It's been a busy offseason for Sakic that's included several trades with MacFarland ( Ross Colton was sent to the Predators and later Jack Drury ).

Sakic created quite a bit of buzz around the league in late August by making standout defenseman Cale Makar the highest paid player in NHL history. Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, signed a $163.2 million, eight-year extension that kicks in next season. As a way to free up space to negotiate the extension, Sakic dealt Valeri Nichushkin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for draft picks.

Colorado is coming off a season in which the team won the Presidents' Trophy with the best record in hockey before being swept by Vegas in the Western Conference Final. Among the moves made by Sakic was bringing in forward Jaden Schwartz on a three-year contract. Schwartz had 11 goals and 15 assists over 50 games with the Seattle Kraken last season.

The Avalanche assembled Monday for a charity golf tournament. They start training camp later this week.

"A very talented group," Schwartz said of the Avalanche before teeing off. "They're a team that's been up there in the standings every year and have a good chance every year. I feel pretty fortunate to be part of it now."

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

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