Meta plans camera-free smart glasses for fall launch, The Information reports

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 15, 2026 at 4:57 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 4:36 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)

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Sept 15 — Meta plans to release a ​camera-free pair of smart glasses, internally code-named Luna, this fall, following ‌growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording ⁠capabilities, The Information ​reported on Tuesday, ⁠citing people familiar with the ‌matter.

Here's a ‌few details:

• The new glasses model ⁠has six built-in ⁠microphones that allow users to speak with Meta's AI chatbot and Muse, the company's newly launched consumer AI agent, the report said.

• ‌Luna also has a ​button on the side that can be used to quickly activate Meta AI, and speakers that are similar to the ones in the current models, The Information added.

• ​Meta could unveil the glasses ‌at its ‌annual ⁠Connect developer conference next Wednesday and Thursday, and is targeting October for shipments, according to the report.

• Meta ‌did not immediately ​respond to a ‌request for comment.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)

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