Meta plans camera-free smart glasses for fall launch, The Information reports

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Sept 15 — Meta plans to release a ​camera-free pair of smart glasses, internally code-named Luna, this fall, following ‌growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording ⁠capabilities, The Information ​reported on Tuesday, ⁠citing people familiar with the ‌matter.

Here's a ‌few details:

• The new glasses model ⁠has six built-in ⁠microphones that allow users to speak with Meta's AI chatbot and Muse, the company's newly launched consumer AI agent, the report said.

• ‌Luna also has a ​button on the side that can be used to quickly activate Meta AI, and speakers that are similar to the ones in the current models, The Information added.

• ​Meta could unveil the glasses ‌at its ‌annual ⁠Connect developer conference next Wednesday and Thursday, and is targeting October for shipments, according to the report.

• Meta ‌did not immediately ​respond to a ‌request for comment.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)