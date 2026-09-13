Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. inactive for opener versus Falcons as back issues, contract talks linger

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PITTSBURGH — Joey Porter Jr. isn't getting a new contract before the start of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback also isn't getting onto the field for the opener against Atlanta.

The Steelers made Porter inactive 90 minutes before kickoff, which also happened to be the club's self-imposed deadline to work something out before the season starts.

Porter is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed in 2023. While the Steelers have re-signed several players from his draft class — including edge rusher Nick Herbig and tight end Darnell Washington — they were unable to come to terms with Porter.

The 26-year-old tweaked his back during a mobility test when the Steelers reported to training camp in July and spent the majority of the preseason on the physically unable to perform list, though coach Mike McCarthy said in August the club was at an "impasse" in negotiations with Porter.

Porter returned to practice last week and McCarthy said repeatedly that Porter was still in the "ramping up" phase, putting his status for Atlanta in doubt. Porter, who hasn't allowed a touchdown pass as the primary defender since his rookie season, said in May that he wanted to be among the highest-paid defensive backs in the league.

The team has a long-standing tradition of not negotiating during the course of the season, meaning the two sides will have to wait until mid-January at the earliest to get something done.

Pittsburgh does have the option of placing the franchise tag on Porter for 2027 if it wants, a tactic it most recently used on former running back Le'Veon Bell in 2017 and 2018. Bell was an All-Pro in 2017 but opted to sit out the following season when the team placed the tag on him again.

The Steelers also made quarterbacks Drew Allar and Will Howard, guard Gennings Dunker, defensive linemen Kevin Jobity Jr. and Gabriel Rubio inactive.

Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are both inactive for the Falcons because of injuries, meaning Cooper Rush will get the start. Cornerbacks Billy Bowman Jr. and Malcolm DeWalt, linebacker Christian Harris and tackle Ethan Onianwa are also inactive for Atlanta.

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