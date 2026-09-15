Silver Lake, Intel-backed Altera confidentially files for US IPO

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Sept 15 — Chipmaker Altera has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, the Silver Lake- and Intel-backed company said on Tuesday.
Reuters had reported last week that the firm was preparing for an offering that could raise over $2 billion as early as this year, citing people familiar with the matter.
Altera makes programmable chips used in data centers, telecommunications networks, industrial equipment, AI applications and aerospace and defense systems.
(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)
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