Silver Lake, Intel-backed Altera confidentially files for US IPO

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 15, 2026 at 7:18 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 7:09 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. (REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo)

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Sept 15 — Chipmaker Altera ​has confidentially filed for a U.S. ‌initial public offering, the ⁠Silver ​Lake- and ⁠Intel-backed company ‌said on ‌Tuesday.

Reuters had reported last ⁠week ⁠that the firm was preparing for an offering that could raise ‌over $2 billion ​as early as this year, citing people familiar with the matter.

Altera makes programmable chips used ​in ‌data ‌centers, telecommunications ⁠networks, industrial equipment, AI applications and aerospace and ‌defense systems.

(Reporting by ​Utkarsh ‌Shetti ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal ​Muhammed)

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