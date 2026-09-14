CenterPoint Energy discloses customer data breach in SEC filing

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Sept 14 — CenterPoint Energy said on Monday in an ​SEC filing it became aware in September of an online post claiming to ‌have obtained a data set of certain customer information.

• ⁠The Texas-based utility said ​it activated its ⁠cybersecurity incident response protocols and enlisted third-party ‌cybersecurity experts after ‌learning of the post, while also taking ⁠steps to further ⁠protect its systems.

• The company said its investigation determined that an unauthorized third party obtained personal information relating to a portion of its customers through one of ‌its external-facing systems.

• CenterPoint said ​its electric and gas services have not been affected and remain operational, and it does not currently believe the incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact on its financial condition or results of ​operations.

• The utility added that it ‌has incurred, and ‌expects ⁠to continue incurring, expenses tied to the incident and its response, but said it carries cybersecurity insurance that it believes will offset ‌related costs.

• CenterPoint ​did not immediately respond ‌to Reuters requests ⁠for ​comment.

(Reporting by Dharna Bafna in Bengaluru' Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)